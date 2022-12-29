 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

