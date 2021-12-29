Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.