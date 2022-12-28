Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.