Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

