Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.