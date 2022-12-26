 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

