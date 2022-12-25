Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.