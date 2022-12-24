Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Orangeburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Orangeburg Saturday, with…
Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…