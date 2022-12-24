 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

