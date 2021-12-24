Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.