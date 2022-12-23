Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Orangeburg Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.