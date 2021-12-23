Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. W…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Winds …
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It sho…