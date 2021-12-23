 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

