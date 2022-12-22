Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
