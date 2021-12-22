Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
