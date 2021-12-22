 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News