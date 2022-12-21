For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
