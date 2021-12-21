For the drive home in Orangeburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. W…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Winds …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It sho…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…