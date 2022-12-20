Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.