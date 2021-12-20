This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tod…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Winds …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…