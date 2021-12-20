 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

