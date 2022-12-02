 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

