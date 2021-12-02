 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

