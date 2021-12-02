This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
