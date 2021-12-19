 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

