Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast.