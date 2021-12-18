Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.