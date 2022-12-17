Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.