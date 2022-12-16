 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

