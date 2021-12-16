This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
