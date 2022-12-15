 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

