Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.