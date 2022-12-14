Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
