For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, wit…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…