Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.