This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
