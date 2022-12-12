 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

