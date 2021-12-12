 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

