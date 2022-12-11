 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

