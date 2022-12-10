Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
