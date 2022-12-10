 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

