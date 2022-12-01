 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

