Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

