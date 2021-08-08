This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.03. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
