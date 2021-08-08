 Skip to main content
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.03. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

