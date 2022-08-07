Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.