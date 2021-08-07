 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News