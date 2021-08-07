Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.