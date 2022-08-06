Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot d…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.