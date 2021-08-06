For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
