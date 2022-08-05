This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
