Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east.