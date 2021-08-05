Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.