This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
