This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot d…