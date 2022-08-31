This evening in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
