Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

