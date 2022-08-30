This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
