Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.