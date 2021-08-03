Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.