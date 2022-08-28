Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
