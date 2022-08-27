For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
